Bulgaria: Additional BGN 13.6 Million Allocated for Compensation of Bulgarian Teaching Staff

Sofia. The government has approved an additional BGN 13,637,203 to ensure the implementation of a national programme on staff restructuring in the pre-school and school education system for 2018, said the government press office. The amount is earmarked for compensations for July and August following layoffs, termination of employment for a different reason, or in case of restructuring of the network by closing down or transforming educational institutions. The funds will be provided from the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science and from the expenditures for the implementation of pre-school and school education policies for 2018 set in the central budget.

