Plovdiv will Create First Green Classrooms in Bulgaria as Part of Pilot Project

Society » EDUCATION | October 10, 2018, Wednesday // 15:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Plovdiv will Create First Green Classrooms in Bulgaria as Part of Pilot Project

Plovdiv. The first green classrooms in Bulgaria will be developed in Plovdiv as part of a pilot project, Plovdiv Mayor Ivan Totev told reporters, quoted by Focus Radio. The first five green classrooms will be located on the premises of Pencho Rachov Slaveykov Primary School, on a new plot that will be added to its yard. The classrooms will be equipped for outdoor lessons, Totev said. The municipality will discuss the idea with architects and will include the estimated cost in its budget.

Focus News Agency 

 

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria