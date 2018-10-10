Plovdiv will Create First Green Classrooms in Bulgaria as Part of Pilot Project

Plovdiv. The first green classrooms in Bulgaria will be developed in Plovdiv as part of a pilot project, Plovdiv Mayor Ivan Totev told reporters, quoted by Focus Radio. The first five green classrooms will be located on the premises of Pencho Rachov Slaveykov Primary School, on a new plot that will be added to its yard. The classrooms will be equipped for outdoor lessons, Totev said. The municipality will discuss the idea with architects and will include the estimated cost in its budget.

Focus News Agency