Bulgaria’s PM: The Killer from Ruse Changed Addresses in 3 German Provinces

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov criticised the rush for publishing information about the investigation of the brutal murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova in Rousse. This could have led to the concealment of belongings, the concealment of the perpetrator, and there would have been nothing to talk about today. Revealing any information related to the investigation could have led to failure, the prime minister said on an official briefing with Interior Minister Mladen Marinov and Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov on 10th of October, reports BNT.

Boyko Borisov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: I thank the three federal provinces in Germany and their employees because, in real time, he changed his addresses in the territories of three provinces.

The prime minister also expressed the indignation of journalistic publications about the motives for the murder of Viktoria Marinova.