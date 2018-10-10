The Company Overseeing the Repair on Graf Ignatiev Str. in Sofia Fined with BGN 100,000.

The company executing the supervision of the repair of the central Sofia street "Graf Ignatiev" was fined BGN 100,000. This was announced by Mayor Yordanka Fandakova and added that she was not satisfied with their work, reports Dnevnik.

The Mayor's reaction comes after a wave of public dissatisfaction with the quality of the repair of the busy street and demands for Fandakova's resignation. Contractor is "GP Group". The construction supervision is carried out by the company "Transconsult-BG", which won as part of an association with DV Bulgaria and MM Consult. The repair together with the supervision and advertising costs 24 million leva and the money is under the Operational Program "Regions in Growth".

The additional control assigned by Fandakova is by specialists from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy. They will check the work of both the supervisor and the contractor and examine the materials in a lab.