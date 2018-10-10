Engineering and Construction Contract Signed for 1.4 km of Struma Motorway

Sofia. The Road Infrastructure Agency announced the signing of the engineering and construction contract for 1.4 km of Struma motorway after the tunnel of Zheleznitsa in the direction of Krupnik. The contract is worth BGN 22.1 million. PST Group has 120 days to draft the project and 480 days for construction. The project is co-financed by the EU’s Cohesion Fund and the national budget through OP Transport and Transport Infrastructure 2014-2020.

Focus News Agency