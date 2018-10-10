Engineering and Construction Contract Signed for 1.4 km of Struma Motorway
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. The Road Infrastructure Agency announced the signing of the engineering and construction contract for 1.4 km of Struma motorway after the tunnel of Zheleznitsa in the direction of Krupnik. The contract is worth BGN 22.1 million. PST Group has 120 days to draft the project and 480 days for construction. The project is co-financed by the EU’s Cohesion Fund and the national budget through OP Transport and Transport Infrastructure 2014-2020.
Focus News Agency
- » The Company Overseeing the Repair on Graf Ignatiev Str. in Sofia Fined with BGN 100,000.
- » Government Allocates BGN 150 Million for Road Network Maintenance
- » IMF Lowers Bulgaria's 2018 GDP Growth Forecast to 3.6%
- » NSI: Industrial Production Climbs 0.8% MoM in August
- » Tripartite Council Approves Changes in Tax Legislation in Bulgaria
- » Court Overturns Sealing of Marinela Hotel in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)