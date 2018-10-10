Government Allocates BGN 150 Million for Road Network Maintenance
Sofia. The government has allocated BGN 150 million as additional spending through the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for the repair of nearly 480 km of the national road network, the government press office said. The money will be provided through cost or transfer restructuring within the state budget for 2018.
The government said that the repairs would improve roads and road safety, which would have a real impact on national economic development and individual citizens.
