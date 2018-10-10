Anticorruption Education at Bulgarian Schools to be Expanded

Sofia. Yesterday, we signed an agreement with the Commission for Counteracting Corruption and Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Assets that anticorruption education at school will be expanded, said Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev during a conference entitled “Anticorruption education – an effective tool to prevent corruption”, Focus News Agency reports. “Children, besides basic competences in mathematics, science and literature, need to acquire the competences of the 21st century. These competences include not only knowledge but also skills,” Valchev said, adding that one of these is social and civic competence. Part of this is fostering intolerance to corruption as a phenomenon that undermines the civil society and the democratic state, Minister Valchev said. Anticorruption education will be integrated within different subjects and curricula, “We need to find how to address these topics within other subjects such as economics, philosophy, literature, history. Corruption can also be studied during elective classes or form tutor sessions,” said the minister of education.

 

