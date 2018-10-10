Bulgaria. Rapeseed Yield Failed Growers in 2018/19 season, but Importers will not be Affected

Business » INDUSTRY | October 10, 2018, Wednesday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria. Rapeseed Yield Failed Growers in 2018/19 season, but Importers will not be Affected

The final rapeseed crop figures published by the Ag Ministry of Bulgaria were left unchanged from their preliminary level. As a reminder, the 2017/18 total rapeseed crop amounted to 479 KMT that is down almost 6% from the previous year. The harvested area was the smallest in four years, at 160.7 Th ha, while yield was the highest on record in Bulgaria, at 2.98 MT/ha. The latter increased slightly from the 2016/17 high of 2.97 MT/ha, UkrAgroConsult’s analysts report.

Taking into account that rapeseed is an export-oriented crop for Bulgaria, where its export share occasionally exceeds 90%, the foreign trade capacity directly depends on the crop amount. As expected, rapeseed supplies to foreign markets in the 2017/18 season fell down 12.6% from the 2016/17 season. The market is focused on Europe, whose market share totaled to 93% in MY 2017/18.

As for 2018/19 season, based on a relatively large harvest area reported, the initial expectations about the Bulgarian rapeseed market looked quite optimistic.

Find more information here

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria