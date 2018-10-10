VOSS Automotive is Looking to Hire 1000 Employees at the Factory in Lovech
Business | October 10, 2018, Wednesday
SOFIA (Bulgaria) - Germany's VOSS Automotive will invest 15 million euro ($17.2 million) in a production facility in Bulgaria's Bahovitsa Industrial Park, near the city of Lovech, the ministry of economy said on Tuesday, reports SeeNews.
The production facility, which will spread on some 15,000 square metres, is expected to commence operations within six months, the ministry said in a statement. The investment will create 1,000 jobs.
