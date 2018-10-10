IMF Lowers Bulgaria's 2018 GDP Growth Forecast to 3.6%

SOFIA (Bulgaria) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that it expects the Bulgarian economy to grow by a real 3.6% in 2018, down from a growth rate of 3.8% projected in April, reports SeeNews.

In 2019, Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 3.1%, the IMF said in the latest edition of its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, affirming its April projection.