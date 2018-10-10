Popular Bulgarian Poker Players who play at Poker Sites and Offline

What you may find interesting if you play poker in Bulgaria, is that some of the top players in that part of the world that have won huge fortunes in poker tournaments across the globe also playing at online poker sites, as well as in land based poker rooms.

As such, you never know you could be sat at home playing poker online, and end up playing against any number of professional Bulgarian poker players and possibly one you are a fan of too.

Many poker sites actually now have their own team players, and every now and then at scheduled times of the week they will ask those players to play in cash ring games and poker tournaments that are being held at their respective sites.

Poker Sites I have used is top10pokersites.net to get the poker players standings as well as list of Poker Sites where Bulgarians play poker online.

It is those players that will then have a bounty of their heads, meaning that if for example you are playing against one in a poker tournament, and you knock out those professional house players, you will be awarded with a cash prize or bonus credits for doing so!

In the remainder of this article I am going to be taking a look at some of the current top players who hail from Bulgaria and will be giving you an insight into how much they have won recently, and be aware that many of the following players do also play online, so you could one day be playing against them!

Top Ranked Bulgarian Poker Players

Some mega fortunes have been won over the years by plenty of players who are from Bulgaria, and if you are interested in learning more about the most successful poker players in Bulgaria and just how much they have won, as well as which ones do play online from time to time, then please do read on.

You are bound to have heard of Dimitar Danchev if you are an avid Bulgarian poker player, for he is currently the top ranked number one most successful poker player in Bulgaria and has to date won a mind blowing $4,365,030 at the poker tables.

In fact, there is well over $1million between him in prize money and that of the second top ranked poker player in Bulgaria and that player for reference is the highly talented and multi-skilled Simeon Naydenov whose individual prize money to date is some $2,648,955.

However, it would certainly appear that Ognyan Dimov does have his eye set on becoming the second top ranked and most successful poker player in Bulgaria sooner rather than later, for currently he is ranked number three, but with his prize money currently standing at some $2,375,811, it may not be very long before he does reach second spot!

You really should watch Lachezar Plamenov Petkov play poker when he is either playing online or in a land based poker tournament, for he does have a very unique playing strategy and one that it does have to be said has allowed him to win a fortune at the poker tables, and his winnings to date are currently $1,517,004!

There isn’t much by way of prize money separating the fifth and sixth top poker players in Bulgaria for those two players are Yuliyan Nikolaev Kolev who has to date amassed a huge $1,480,727 in prize money at the poker tables and Viliyan Petleshkov whose winnings to date are some $1,428,003.

As for which players are ranked currently seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth top players in Bulgaria and ones that you may occasionally see playing online from time to time, they are Atanas Kavrakov with total prize money of $1,337,220, Fahredin Mustafov who has won $1,260,478, Nick Jivkov who has amassed an impressive $1,236,786 in prize money and Atanas Gueorguiev whose winnings to date are some $1,173,920!

There is just one other poker player in Bulgaria that has managed to win over $1million in prize money to date and that player is Rumen Nanev, whose current grand total of prize money is a huge $1,125,598!

One player who isn’t far away from achieving winnings in excess of 31million is Stoyan Obreshkov and I do think it is very fair to say that as his prize money currently stands at $954,751 it won’t be very long before he joins the millionaires club!

Where Poker Players Play Poker in Bulgaria When Not Playing Online

If you live in Bulgaria and fancy playing poker online, then there will be plenty of poker sites that you can sign up to and will be able to play any poker game variants and enter any poker tournaments that you find appealing.

However, it does also have to be said that there are no shortages of land based poker rooms all over Bulgaria that you can visit in person if you do want to play against all levels of players face to face and in a real life playing environment as opposed to playing online.

One such venue that I just know is going to appeal to a great many Bulgarian poker players is the Rodina Princess Casino, for that venue does boast an impressive poker room and on in which Texas Hold'em is the game of choice.

That venue does offer buy-ins and tournament entry fees that are going to be suitable and affordable to all players so you are not going to have to have the deep pockets of a professional poker player to play there!

One other land based poker room in Bulgaria that always does get rave reviews from players is at the Princess Trimontium Casino by visiting that venue you are going to find a very good mix of both NL Texas Hold’em cash games and plenty of ongoing poker tournaments too.

Regarding their poker tournaments they do have a daily schedule of them each day and as such it doesn't matter on which day of the week you do visit you should always be able to get in on the action, just be aware that on Sundays the poker tournaments start much earlier in the day than on any other day of the week!