Bulgaria: NSI: Industrial Production Climbs 0.8% MoM in August

Sofia. In August 2018, the industrial production index inched up by 0.8% month-on-month and increased 2.3% in comparison with August 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. On annual basis, production in the manufacturing industry grew by 5%, while power, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell by 2.2%. In the same period, production in the mining and quarrying industry dropped by 17.4%.
In August 2018, turnover in retail trade, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, inched up by 0.5% month-on-month and was 5.1% higher compared to a year earlier. The annual increase reflects growth in the segments of pharmaceutical and medical products (by 11.8%) and food, beverages and tobacco (by 9%), among others.
Also in August 2018, the index of production in the construction sector went down by 0.6% compared to July and registered a 1.1% decrease on annual basis.

Focus News Agency 

