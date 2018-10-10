Bulgarian Socialist Party Gets Approval to Launch TV Station

Sofia. At its meeting today, the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has approved the registration of Bulgarian Free Television, said the Bulgarian Socialist Party press centre. Bulgaria’s opposition Socialist Party (BSP) filed the documents to get a licence for a TV station at the end of last month. Today's decision of the CEM, which was taken with four votes in favour and one against, will come into force in 14 days, if during this period it is not appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court.

Focus News Agency