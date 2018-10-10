Bulgarian Socialist Party Gets Approval to Launch TV Station

Politics | October 10, 2018, Wednesday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party Gets Approval to Launch TV Station

Sofia. At its meeting today, the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has approved the registration of Bulgarian Free Television, said the Bulgarian Socialist Party press centre. Bulgaria’s opposition Socialist Party (BSP) filed the documents to get a licence for a TV station at the end of last month. Today's decision of the CEM, which was taken with four votes in favour and one against, will come into force in 14 days, if during this period it is not appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court.

Focus News Agency 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria