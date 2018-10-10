NCIZ will Cooperate with Svishtov for Industrial Area Development

Svishtov. National Company Industrial Zones will jointly work with Svishtov Municipality to develop the land of the former barracks, Antoaneta Bares, CEO of the state-run company, told Focus Radio. She said the company will help the municipality with its experience in developing industrial zones in Bulgaria and by promoting Svishtov among potential investors. “Immediately after signing the memorandum of cooperation, we will include properties of Svishtov Municipality as part of our presentation” in order to attract investments to Svishtov and create a favourable environment for people to work and live in the city, said Bares.

