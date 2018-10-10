Mostly Sunny Today Across Bulgaria, Highs Between 20°C and 25°C

Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today. In the morning, fog or low clouds expected in the lowlands and around water basins, but by midday the clouds will break. There will be light northeast wind, increasing to moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range between 20°C and 25°C, for Sofia – about 20°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency. The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October and will rise even more.

The Black Sea coast will be foggy and cloudy in the morning but mostly sunny in the afternoon, with moderate northeast wind and highs around 19°-21°C.