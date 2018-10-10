The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy will Prepare National Position on Summertime Arrangements

Business » ENERGY | October 10, 2018, Wednesday // 10:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy will Prepare National Position on Summertime Arrangements

Bulgaria's Ministry of Energy will prepare the national position on whether to stay on summer or winter time in the future.

An online poll was launched to ask Bulgarian citizens about their preferences on whether to keep the summer or winter time.

All citizens who wish to vote may do so by 11 October 2018 at the following website: https://euaffairs.government.bg/page.php?c=24&d=15...

The consultation aims to gather the views and arguments of the largest possible number of the public, the Ministry of Energy said.

A change in the regulation on summer and winter time is being discussed at European level. Member States should present their views on the functioning of the current EU summertime arrangements and on whether or not they should be changed.

Source: BNT

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria