Bulgaria: Bulgarian Culture Minister Arrives in Blagoevgrad in Relation to Archaeological Finds near Pokrovnik

Blagoevgrad. Minister of Culture Boil Banov has arrived in Blagoevgrad for a meeting with Mayor Atanas Kambitov and representatives of the initiative committee for preserving the archaeological finds along the path of Struma motorway near Pokrovnik, Focus Radio has reported. The meeting is also attended by Regional Governor Biser Mihaylov. The ministry will start a project to preserve the site, Boil Banov told a press conference.

Focus News Agency 

 

