Request for Referendum on RDF Waste Facility is Hypocritical, Says Sofia Mayor

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 9, 2018, Tuesday // 16:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Request for Referendum on RDF Waste Facility is Hypocritical, Says Sofia Mayor

Sofia. The request by various city councillors for a local referendum on the planned construction of a RDF plant is hypocritical, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova told reporters, quoted by Focus News Agency. She said that similar facilities were operating in Vienna and Copenhagen. According to the mayor, criticism against the project is part of the campaign for the local elections next year.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria