Request for Referendum on RDF Waste Facility is Hypocritical, Says Sofia Mayor
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 9, 2018, Tuesday // 16:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. The request by various city councillors for a local referendum on the planned construction of a RDF plant is hypocritical, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova told reporters, quoted by Focus News Agency. She said that similar facilities were operating in Vienna and Copenhagen. According to the mayor, criticism against the project is part of the campaign for the local elections next year.
- » 100 Companies are Responsible for 71% of Global Emissions
- » Sunny Weather in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 19° and 24°C
- » UN Warns the World has just over a Decade to get Climate Change Under Control
- » Sunny over most of the Country with Highs Between 20° and 25°C
- » Wind Turbines Contribute to Climate Change
- » Sunny Weather Today with Highs Between 19° and 24°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)