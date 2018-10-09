Official: Ludogorets Parted with Autouri and Announced the New Coach

Sports | October 9, 2018, Tuesday // 15:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Official: Ludogorets Parted with Autouri and Announced the New Coach

Ludogorets managing board decided to accept the request of senior coach Paulo Autouri to terminate his contract with the club by mutual agreement. The Brazilian specialist's motives are personal. Under the agreement, Paulo Autouri will lead the team in the match against Levski on October 20, after which he will leave Bulgaria. The head of the Bulgarian champion will be Antoni Zdravkov, a former assistant and coach of the youth national team. He will debut as a senior coach in the match against Cypriot AEK Larnaca. The news of the departure of Autouri was announced today to the players who are preparing for the Levski match at the "eagles" training complex.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria