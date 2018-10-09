Official: Ludogorets Parted with Autouri and Announced the New Coach

Ludogorets managing board decided to accept the request of senior coach Paulo Autouri to terminate his contract with the club by mutual agreement. The Brazilian specialist's motives are personal. Under the agreement, Paulo Autouri will lead the team in the match against Levski on October 20, after which he will leave Bulgaria. The head of the Bulgarian champion will be Antoni Zdravkov, a former assistant and coach of the youth national team. He will debut as a senior coach in the match against Cypriot AEK Larnaca. The news of the departure of Autouri was announced today to the players who are preparing for the Levski match at the "eagles" training complex.