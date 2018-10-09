The Platform for New Bulgarian Short Films REVERSE ANGLE Presents Three Films About the Boundaries of Dreams

Society » CULTURE | October 9, 2018, Tuesday // 17:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Platform for New Bulgarian Short Films REVERSE ANGLE Presents Three Films About the Boundaries of Dreams

11 October | Thursday | 19:00 | screening and discussion | Red hall | bg, en subtitles | free entrance

In the first autumn edition of the plafform for new Bulgarian short movies “Reverse Angle”, Red House Centre for Culture and Debate  will show three films about the possible boundaries of dreams. Elena Moshovova will host the event. The special guest will be Petya Aleksandrova (New Bulgarian University), cinema critic.

Find out more about the films here

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria