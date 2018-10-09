The Platform for New Bulgarian Short Films REVERSE ANGLE Presents Three Films About the Boundaries of Dreams
11 October | Thursday | 19:00 | screening and discussion | Red hall | bg, en subtitles | free entrance
In the first autumn edition of the plafform for new Bulgarian short movies “Reverse Angle”, Red House Centre for Culture and Debate will show three films about the possible boundaries of dreams. Elena Moshovova will host the event. The special guest will be Petya Aleksandrova (New Bulgarian University), cinema critic.
