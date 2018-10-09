Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Joint Bulgarian-Saudi State-owned Company
Riyadh. Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum on drawing up a business plan and concrete measures in the next six months for establishing a joint Bulgarian-Saudi state-owned company, said the press office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. One of the specific projects will be the construction of a fodder factory near the town of Shumen. The document was signed by Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porodzanov and Khaled Al-Aboodi, Director of Salic, a Saudi company for agricultural and agribusiness investment.
Minister Porodzanov met with his Saudi counterpart, Abdulrahman Al Fadley, with whom he opened one of Saudi Arabia's largest food and agricultural exhibitions – Saudi Agro-Food. Porodzanov was a special guest at the event, in which Bulgaria participates for the first time. The country is represented with a 90-sq. m. stand, on which nine Bulgarian companies offer dairy and meat products, mineral waters, packaged rice, honey, canned vegetables, as well as beauty products with essential oils.
Focus News Agency
