Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Joint Bulgarian-Saudi State-owned Company

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 9, 2018, Tuesday // 13:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Joint Bulgarian-Saudi State-owned Company

Riyadh. Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum on drawing up a business plan and concrete measures in the next six months for establishing a joint Bulgarian-Saudi state-owned company, said the press office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. One of the specific projects will be the construction of a fodder factory near the town of Shumen. The document was signed by Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porodzanov and Khaled Al-Aboodi, Director of Salic, a Saudi company for agricultural and agribusiness investment. 
Minister Porodzanov met with his Saudi counterpart, Abdulrahman Al Fadley, with whom he opened one of Saudi Arabia's largest food and agricultural exhibitions – Saudi Agro-Food. Porodzanov was a special guest at the event, in which Bulgaria participates for the first time. The country is represented with a 90-sq. m. stand, on which nine Bulgarian companies offer dairy and meat products, mineral waters, packaged rice, honey, canned vegetables, as well as beauty products with essential oils.

Focus News Agency 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria