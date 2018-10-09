Four Bulgarian Teenagers were Sentenced for Raping 13-year-old Girl in Germany

Four teenagers were sentenced to jail for taking part in the group rape of a 13-year-old girl in the southwest German town of Felberter, DPA reported.



Eight boys aged between 14 and 17 are accused of having attacked the girl who came home from a swimming pool, dragged her to a nearby forest, and abused her until a woman who was passing through the forest stopped them and saved the girl. All accused are of Bulgarian origin, DPA notes.



Six of them were sentenced today to a court in Wuppertal. The other two escaped with their families in Bulgaria, where they were detained and will be trialed separately. The main perpetrator was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, and his main accomplice was sentenced to four years in prison. Two others received shorter prison sentences, and the other two received probation.



Among the evidence in the case, there is a video recording of the act shot with the mobile phone of one of the abusers taken, the victim DNA samples and the testimony of the woman who interrupted the crime.