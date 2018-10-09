Technical Problem in the Sofia Metro has Caused a Delay in Trains this Morning

A technical problem in the metro has triggered a delay in trains this morning, Director of Sofia Metropolitan Eng. Stoyan Bratoev told Darik.



Between the stations "Vasil Levski" and "Joliot Curie" train has signaled that it can not continue to carry passengers due to a technical problem.



The train had to be emptied. This caused an interruption of line traffic with 15-20 minutes.



Shortly before 9:00 am, the movement was restored and is already being carried out normally.