Energy Regulator: No Change in Power Price in Bulgaria before the End of the Year

The price of electricity will remain unchanged until the end of 2018, said Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) Chair Ivan Ivanov during a public discussion on a draft decision on power prices after a change in gas prices as of October, Focus News Agency reports. “There is a draft EWRC decision that the price of electricity will remain unchanged until the end of the year. I also hope that the price will remain the same after that. Bulgargaz’ director has said he expects an increase in the gas price at the end of the fourth quarter, by less than 5%. If the increase is below 5%, there will be no change in the price of heating and electricity. I hope his forecast is correct, but many things may happen at international level that could affect the price of crude oil,” Ivan Ivanov said.

He also said that the price of power transmission services would be gradually adjusted over the next years. In its latest decision, the regulator did not approve any substantial changes to network tariffs, he noted.