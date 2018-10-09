400 Thousand Bulgarians are Working but Remain Poor

Some 400 thousand Bulgarians are working poor, and over 1.7 million people have an income under BGN 600. The data was presented by Galab Donev, Secretary of Social Policy and Health of President Rumen Radev, at the beginning of a round table on poverty and inequalities under the auspices of the head of state, Focus News Agency reports. “Over 1.7 million Bulgarians have an income under BGN 600, while the cost of living for this year is BGN 585, as estimated by the Institute for Social and Trade Union Studies at CITUB. The minimum wage is BGN 510. More than 2.3 million Bulgarians, or 88% of the population, receive income of up to BGN 1,000 a month. About 400,000 Bulgarians have average income between BGN 1,000 and 2,000 a month, which according to our standards is middle class. Another 400,000 Bulgarians do work but are poor – the so-called working poor. Their income is below the poverty line,” said Galab Donev.