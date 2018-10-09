Epidemiologist: Flu Vaccine Underestimated in Bulgaria

Sofia. The flu vaccine is underestimated in Bulgaria, considering that in developed European countries 30% to 60% of the population relies on this prevention measure, National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Director Prof. Todor Kantardjiev told Focus Radio. It takes 21 days after vaccination for the body to build immunity against the four most likely influenza viruses this season, he said. Prof. Kantardjiev recommends vaccination as early as the present month. The flu vaccine does not 100% protect against infection, but it is medically proven that it significantly reduces the complications in case of infection, especially in elderly people and children, he explained. The most vulnerable to influenza are people aged over 65. The epidemiologist recommends a national programme to help elderly people for vaccination, which could happen next year at the earliest, he said.