Epidemiologist: Flu Vaccine Underestimated in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | October 9, 2018, Tuesday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Epidemiologist: Flu Vaccine Underestimated in Bulgaria

Sofia. The flu vaccine is underestimated in Bulgaria, considering that in developed European countries 30% to 60% of the population relies on this prevention measure, National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Director Prof. Todor Kantardjiev told Focus Radio. It takes 21 days after vaccination for the body to build immunity against the four most likely influenza viruses this season, he said. Prof. Kantardjiev recommends vaccination as early as the present month. The flu vaccine does not 100% protect against infection, but it is medically proven that it significantly reduces the complications in case of infection, especially in elderly people and children, he explained. The most vulnerable to influenza are people aged over 65. The epidemiologist recommends a national programme to help elderly people for vaccination, which could happen next year at the earliest, he said.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria