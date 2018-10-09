Bulgarian Ministry of Interior Works at Full Capacity to Detect the Killing of Journalist in Ruse

There is no suspect yet for the brutal murder of the journalist Viktoria Marinova from the city of Rousse. Investigators are looking into all possible versions of the murder, Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov and Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said on 8th of October. They arrived in the city to get acquainted with the work of the forensic workers. The whole MoI capacity is committed to detecting the murderer, they assured.

A team from the Institute of Psychology met with the investigators to produce a profile of the perpetrator. The police is working on several versions.

Mladen Marinov, Minister of the Interior, explained that one of the versions is a random event, performed by a person with psychological abnormalities and a strong sexual drive. “However, we do not exclude a version for planned action also by such a person or a personal motive. So, absolutely no version is underestimated,” he said.

Sotir Tsatsarov, Chief Prosecutor: Yesterday's progress is related to the DNA results and to the results of other expert reports. It is better not to comment at this stage, not because we have nothing to say, but because any unnecessary comment may impede the criminal investigation.

The head of the District Police Directorate, Commissioner, Teodor Atanasov, said the victim's mobile phone had not yet been found. Police officers and prosecutors work 24 hours a day on the crime.

He added he could not commit to a specific date, but very soon expects to have results

Security in the area where the crime was committed will be enhanced with more illumination and more video surveillance.

