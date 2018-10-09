Bulgarian Socialist Party to Submit No-confidence Vote after Extra-parliamentary Consultations

October 9, 2018, Tuesday
Sofia. BSP is ready with its arguments for the vote of no confidence over healthcare, but the motion will be submitted to Parliament only after consultations with patient organisations, municipal hospitals and doctors, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova told a press conference, Focus News Agency reports. This week the party will focus on these meetings to discuss the arguments and present its own proposal for healthcare. The vote of no confidence will likely be submitted next Monday, Ninova said.

 

