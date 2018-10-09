Sunny Weather in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 19° and 24°C
Sofia. Today it will be sunny. In the morning, there will be low clouds or fog in some places in the lowlands and valleys. Light to moderate northeastern wind. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 19°C to 24°C, said meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
