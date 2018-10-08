The Iconic Sofia Cinema CULTURE Returns at a New Address – 22 San Stefano Street.

Society » CULTURE | October 8, 2018, Monday // 18:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Iconic Sofia Cinema CULTURE Returns at a New Address – 22 San Stefano Street.

The cinema was inspired entirely by the closed cinema CULTURE years ago, which was located on Solunska Street and Graf Ignatiev Str.

The ambition of the team that breathes new life into the spirit of old cinema is to become a cozy refuge in the city center.

Its intriguing spatial decisions will allow for a diverse range of cinema, stage and musical events. It will be a place for art and meeting friends.

The design of cinema CULTURE is like a décor located on three main screens: the interior is made up of various cinematic references and elements that make it one of the rare thematic places in the city. 

Click here to see the interior and learn about another new space in Sofia dedicated to culture events

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria