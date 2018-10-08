20% more Complaints Against Online Merchants Bulgaria in First Nine Months of 2018

Sofia. The complaints against online merchants increased by about 20% in the nine months this year, compared to the same period last year, Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) Chair Dimitar Margaritov told TV+, quoted by CCP’s press office. The increase in complaints is directly related to continuing e-commerce growth, according to the regulator. The main problems are delayed delivery and refusal by the merchants to take back the goods within 14 days after purchase.
The CCP chairman pointed out that consumers should always use reliable ordering methods so as to have proof of when they did the purchase, what they ordered, at what price, with what delivery deadline, etc. Those circumstances will help the watchdog establish the responsibility when a consumer is disappointed, Margaritov explained.

