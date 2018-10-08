20% more Complaints Against Online Merchants Bulgaria in First Nine Months of 2018
Sofia. The complaints against online merchants increased by about 20% in the nine months this year, compared to the same period last year, Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) Chair Dimitar Margaritov told TV+, quoted by CCP’s press office. The increase in complaints is directly related to continuing e-commerce growth, according to the regulator. The main problems are delayed delivery and refusal by the merchants to take back the goods within 14 days after purchase.
The CCP chairman pointed out that consumers should always use reliable ordering methods so as to have proof of when they did the purchase, what they ordered, at what price, with what delivery deadline, etc. Those circumstances will help the watchdog establish the responsibility when a consumer is disappointed, Margaritov explained.
Focus News Agency
- » Bulgarian Businesses Firmly Against Maintenance of Pension Ceiling and Raised Insurance Limit
- » Eastern Europeans will Occupy "Hundreds of Thousands" of New Jobs in Germany
- » Chinese Company Appealed Against BDZ's Tender for New Railcars
- » Bird Flu Detected in Manolsko Konare, Plovdiv
- » Government and the Church Reach Consensus over the Religious Denomination Act
- » Bookings Underway for 4 and 5-star Hotels on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2019