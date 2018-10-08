Court Overturns Sealing of Marinela Hotel in Sofia

Sofia. For the second time, the Sofia Administrative Court has overturned the sealing of the Marinela Hotel owned by Marinela and Vetko Arabadzhiev, the Bulgarian National Radio reported. According to the court, the order of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) for a preliminary enforcement of the measure is unlawful.

Even if there is a need to protect the interest of the fisc and hinder the commitment of other offences, sealing the entire hotel complex is not in compliance with the Code of Administrative Procedure, according to which an administrative act and its implementation cannot affect rights and legitimate interests to a greater extent than is necessary for the purpose for which the act itself has been issued, Judge Dimitrina Petrova stated.

The NRA may appeal the ruling before the Supreme Administrative Court.

Focus News Agency