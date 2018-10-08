Some 2,200 Bulgarian children are waiting to be adopted, data of the national register shows. It includes just over 1,400 families looking to adopt. According to experts from the Centre for Public Support in Plovdiv, however, the current legal framework for the secret of adoption and of origin partly violates children's rights, reports BNT.

Seven years ago Boryana Borissova from Plovdiv met her daughter. From an early age, she shared with the little girl that she was adopted.

Boryana Borissova: The moment when the child needs to understand that it is preferred. So, there should not be a secret. The child should feel that you are not lying to him/her in any way.

Experts say the change of name and the change of history and origin often affect children. The subject is especially relevant, especially at the threshold of discussing the new strategy for the child 2019-2030.

Nedka Petrova, Director of the Complex for Social Services for Children and Families in Plovdiv: Everyone has the right to know their background, to know their history, their identity. When people understand about the adoption at a later age, they begin to look to find out who they are, especially in teenage age.

A positive trend is that society is increasingly talking about adoption. Since the beginning of the year, the teams of the social services complex in Plovdiv have trained 50 families who are candidates to adopt children and supported 17 families who already adopted a child.

Miglena Mitharska, a psychologist at the Centre for Public Support - Plovdiv: A great deal of their fears were whether they would manage to be good parents, whether they would get on well with the child, whether they would be able to meet their needs, what would happen when the child grows up and starts asking questions.

A large number of the children enrolled in the register are over 10 years old and with specific needs and illnesses. This is one of the reasons why international adoptions are more successful, experts say.