Some 2,200 Bulgarian Children are Waiting to be Adopted

Society | October 8, 2018, Monday // 16:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Some 2,200 Bulgarian Children are Waiting to be Adopted

Some 2,200 Bulgarian children are waiting to be adopted, data of the national register shows. It includes just over 1,400 families looking to adopt. According to experts from the Centre for Public Support in Plovdiv, however, the current legal framework for the secret of adoption and of origin partly violates children's rights, reports BNT

Seven years ago Boryana Borissova from Plovdiv met her daughter. From an early age, she shared with the little girl that she was adopted.

Boryana Borissova: The moment when the child needs to understand that it is preferred. So, there should not be a secret. The child should feel that you are not lying to him/her in any way.

Experts say the change of name and the change of history and origin often affect children. The subject is especially relevant, especially at the threshold of discussing the new strategy for the child 2019-2030.

Nedka Petrova, Director of the Complex for Social Services for Children and Families in Plovdiv: Everyone has the right to know their background, to know their history, their identity. When people understand about the adoption at a later age, they begin to look to find out who they are, especially in teenage age.

A positive trend is that society is increasingly talking about adoption. Since the beginning of the year, the teams of the social services complex in Plovdiv have trained 50 families who are candidates to adopt children and supported 17 families who already adopted a child.

Miglena Mitharska, a psychologist at the Centre for Public Support - Plovdiv: A great deal of their fears were whether they would manage to be good parents, whether they would get on well with the child, whether they would be able to meet their needs, what would happen when the child grows up and starts asking questions.

A large number of the children enrolled in the register are over 10 years old and with specific needs and illnesses. This is one of the reasons why international adoptions are more successful, experts say.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria