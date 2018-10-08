The MaXIMA Project - Investment in Innovation and Bulgarian Research Potential

Sofia. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in women in Bulgaria and the most frequently diagnosed cancer, MaXIMA project manager Assoc. Prof. Kristina Bliznakova told a press conference on the project, Focus News Agency reports. “The project team is working in the field of biomedical technology, creating 3D models that may improve early breast cancer diagnostics. It also aims to inform the public about the specificities of the disease, as well as the role of early diagnostics in saving lives,” Assoc. Prof. Bliznakova said. She cited statistical data showing that every 19 minutes a woman understands that she has breast cancer. Data for 2015 indicate 4,037 new patients and 1,312 deaths. “In recent years, research has focused on new technologies and their development. MaXIMA is a successful project, declared as such on the European Commission’s website. It was rated quite high and got 5 points out of 5,” she said. The project has three main target groups: the scientific community, students and academics, and the general public. It has helped to increase the scientific and innovative capacity of the Technical University of Varna.