Bulgarian President Radev goes on a Visit to London

President Rumen Radev will be on a working visit to Great Britain from 17 to 19 October at the invitation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Bulgarian Head of State will have a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on October 18th.

During his visit Rumen Radev will deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford and will meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community. The Head of State will visit the NATO Allied Navy at Northwood.

The President and the Bulgarian delegation will also visit the Westminster Abbey in London.

During his visit to the UK, the head of state will be accompanied by his wife Desislava Radeva, who will meet with teachers at the Bulgarian schools in the UK.