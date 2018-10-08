Bulgarian President Radev goes on a Visit to London

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 8, 2018, Monday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Radev goes on a Visit to London

President Rumen Radev will be on a working visit to Great Britain from 17 to 19 October at the invitation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Bulgarian Head of State will have a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on October 18th.

During his visit Rumen Radev will deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford and will meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community. The Head of State will visit the NATO Allied Navy at Northwood.

The President and the Bulgarian delegation will also visit the Westminster Abbey in London.

During his visit to the UK, the head of state will be accompanied by his wife Desislava Radeva, who will meet with teachers at the Bulgarian schools in the UK.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria