Bulgarian Businesses Firmly Against Maintenance of Pension Ceiling and Raised Insurance Limit

Bulgarian employers' organizations are opposed to the state's intention not to drop the ceiling on pensions and raise the maximum insurable income. In this regard, the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations (AOBE) sent a letter to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, Finance and Labor and Social Policy Ministers Vladislav Goranov and Biser Petkov, as well as NII Governor Ivaylo Ivanov with a request an urgent meeting to discuss the intentions of power in question. This is clear from the position of the AOBE.

In addition to an urgent meeting on these issues, the AOBE also urge the ruling coalition council to immediately discuss all the negative consequences and to declare a refusal to pass the relevant decisions in the course of adopting the state budget and the budget of the State Social Security.