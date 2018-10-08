Chinese Company Appealed Against BDZ's Tender for New Railcars

China's CRRC (China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation) has appealed to the Commission for Protection of Competition part of BDZ's tender for the supply of 42 units with a budget of 675 million leva, reports Capital.

With this, the complaints against the conditions of the BDZ's large-scale order are three in total, the other coming from Siemens Mobility and Skoda Transportational.

"BDZ - Passenger Transport" announced that it needed 85 new trains to be bought in two stages. The first 42 units - by 2023 and the second batch of 43 - by 2028, which will rebuild the available capacity by 85%. What BDZ wants to buy now are 22 new models with 230 seats with increased comfort, 8 with 230 seats with standard comfort and 12 with 150 seats with standard comfort.

Two of the appealing companies are now from the group of manufacturers to which BDZ have consulted about the calculation of the price of the new modular trains. These are PESA Bydgoszcz, Stadler Rail Management, Skoda Transportationa and Siemens. PESA has indicated an indicative price of BGN 390 million, Stadler - BGN 563 million, Skoda - BGN 564 million, and Siemens - BGN 630 million.

In the price of the order for the first 42 units of BGN 675 million is included the maintenance of the cars for a period of 15 years, which is 225 million leva, and the cars themselves - 450 million. From there it can be seen that only PESA succeeds to fit into the price in question. One of the unexplained things is why the maintenance of the coaches is only 15 years, given that, according to experts, serious repairs of such type of rolling stock start after this period and BDZ will have to pay again.

"BDZ - Passenger Transports" are looking for participants with a minimum turnover of at least BGN 1 billion in total from the previous 3 financial years and at least BGN 450 million from it should be realized in the field of production and supply of railway trains.

Candidates must have completed deliveries in the past 3 years with an object and volume identical or similar to the subject matter of the contract. That is, at least 3 deliveries totaling at least 50 modular trains, of which at least 25 have a minimum capacity of 230 seats.