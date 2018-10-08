$264 Million USD for Bulgaria Regional Water Operators
SOFIA, BULGARIA
The government of Bulgaria last week signed an agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to manage an initial $132 Million USD European Union Cohesion Fund investment grant to improve the country's water supply, sewage and wastewater treatment facilities. This is the first Cohesion Policy backed financial instrument for the water and wastewater sector in Bulgaria.
