Bulgarian Education Minister: Nearly BGN 1.5 Million will be Allocated for Innovation in 2019

Sofia. In 2019, nearly BGN 1.5 million will be allocated for innovation, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev told reporters. “If our schools are more innovative, we will motivate more young teachers to work there, we will keep them in schools. We need to open education systems to people from different spheres, especially the IT sector,” said Valchev, quoted by Focus News Agency. He declared that the education system would be developed through innovation and investment in teachers. “Of course, there are many other elements of [school] environment. We cannot ignore physical environment,” Valchev said, adding that the standard for physical environment was currently in preparation within the ministry.