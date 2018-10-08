Bulgarian Education Minister: Nearly BGN 1.5 Million will be Allocated for Innovation in 2019

Society » EDUCATION | October 8, 2018, Monday // 11:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Education Minister: Nearly BGN 1.5 Million will be Allocated for Innovation in 2019

Sofia. In 2019, nearly BGN 1.5 million will be allocated for innovation, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev told reporters. “If our schools are more innovative, we will motivate more young teachers to work there, we will keep them in schools. We need to open education systems to people from different spheres, especially the IT sector,” said Valchev, quoted by Focus News Agency. He declared that the education system would be developed through innovation and investment in teachers. “Of course, there are many other elements of [school] environment. We cannot ignore physical environment,” Valchev said, adding that the standard for physical environment was currently in preparation within the ministry.

 

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria