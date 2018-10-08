Mountain Rescue Teams Searched for Tourist near Rila Monastery

Sofia. Mountain rescue teams searched for a tourist in the area of the Rila Monastery last night, the Mountain Rescue Service to the Bulgarian Red Crosstold Focus News Agency. The search operation started at 7.30 pm on Sunday and continued until 2.00 today. The man has a sprained ankle. It is expected that today he will be taken to a doctor’s office for medical assistance.

 

