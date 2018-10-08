Mountain Rescue Teams Searched for Tourist near Rila Monastery
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Mountain rescue teams searched for a tourist in the area of the Rila Monastery last night, the Mountain Rescue Service to the Bulgarian Red Crosstold Focus News Agency. The search operation started at 7.30 pm on Sunday and continued until 2.00 today. The man has a sprained ankle. It is expected that today he will be taken to a doctor’s office for medical assistance.
- » Vandals Again Target Soviet Army Memorial in Sofia with Graffiti
- » Car Slammed into Metro Station "Joliot Curie" in Sofia
- » Sylvester Stallone was Admitted to the Bulgarian Government Hospital in Sofia
- » Illegal Migrant Dies of Exhaustion in Bulgaria near Border
- » Football Goal in Pazardzhik Fell and Crushed a Boy, Doctors Fight for the Child's Life
- » Everybody on Plane Survives Crash Landing in Pacific Lagoon
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)