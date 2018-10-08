Sunny over most of the Country with Highs Between 20° and 25°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 8, 2018, Monday // 11:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Today the weather will be sunny over most of the country with maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia about 21°C, said meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Over the easternmost regions, there will be considerable low cloudiness. Reduced visibility in the morning in some places in the lowlands. Light to moderate wind will blow from northeast.
Focus News Agency
- » UN Warns the World has just over a Decade to get Climate Change Under Control
- » Wind Turbines Contribute to Climate Change
- » Sunny Weather Today with Highs Between 19° and 24°C
- » Bulgaria’s Agriculture and Food Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor of Fur Farm Ban
- » Mostly Sunny Today with Highs between 18° and 23°C
- » Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 has Shaken Eastern Turkey
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)