Bulgaria: Sunny over most of the Country with Highs Between 20° and 25°C

Sofia. Today the weather will be sunny over most of the country with maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia about 21°C, said meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Over the easternmost regions, there will be considerable low cloudiness. Reduced visibility in the morning in some places in the lowlands. Light to moderate wind will blow from northeast.

