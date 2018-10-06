Fewer Restrictions on Wild Boar Hunting in Bulgaria as of this Weekend

Sofia. The press office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has announced changes in Minister Rumen Porodzanov’s order concerning restrictions in group hunting of wild boar. Following 1,000 samples taken from wild pigs that tested negative for African swine fever, the so-called silent driven hunt without dogs will be allowed in areas near the land border with Romania (5 + 5 km), as of this weekend. In reference to the end of the high season, the restrictions in the seaside resorts have also been lifted. In areas along the Danube River where no ASF outbreaks have been reported in Romania, standard wild boar driven hunt with dogs will be allowed.

Focus News Agency