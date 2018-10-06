Bulgarian Athletes would be Fined up to BGN 2,000 in case of Doping

Sofia. Athletes will be fined up to BGN 2,000 for doping, according to amendments approved on second reading by the Parliament, Focus News Agency reports. For second violation, the fine will be BGN 3,000. The licenced sports federations will also be punished with fines of BGN 1,000 to BGN 4,000 if an anti-doping rule violation is committed by an athlete or official from the national team during a camp or competition organised by the international sports organisation.

The new law also provides for fines of BGN 5,000 to BGN 15,000 for activities performed without due sports licence.