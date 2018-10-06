Bulgarian Athletes would be Fined up to BGN 2,000 in case of Doping

Sports | October 6, 2018, Saturday // 14:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Athletes would be Fined up to BGN 2,000 in case of Doping

Sofia. Athletes will be fined up to BGN 2,000 for doping, according to amendments approved on second reading by the Parliament, Focus News Agency reports. For second violation, the fine will be BGN 3,000. The licenced sports federations will also be punished with fines of BGN 1,000 to BGN 4,000 if an anti-doping rule violation is committed by an athlete or official from the national team during a camp or competition organised by the international sports organisation.
The new law also provides for fines of BGN 5,000 to BGN 15,000 for activities performed without due sports licence.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria