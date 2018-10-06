Tunisia’s Foreign Minister is on a Visit to Bulgaria

Tunisia’s Foreign Minister, Khemaies Jhinaoui, who is on a visit to Bulgaria, met with President Rumen Radev, on 5th of October. The Bulgarian head of state noted that Tunisia is an important partner of the European Union in the fight against terrorism and migration. Khemaies Jhinaoui said that his country is seeking even closer integration with the European economy and relies on Bulgaria's support, reports BNT.

Later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Ekaterina Zaharieva. The two have discussed cooperation in the fields of culture, education and tourism, as well as the exchange of information against the common enemy - terrorism.

The two weree unanimous that in order to deal with migration, security and prospect of people in their native countries should be created.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: This debate is still underway in the EU. It should be held with the countries of origin and transiting countries of illegal migrants, but each country has an obligation to protect its borders from illegal irregular migrants.



Khemaies Jhinaoui: Tunisia takes full responsibility for better safeguarding its borders. To prevent young people from leaving Africa and going to Europe, but fully bearing the responsibility of helping emigrants who are in a desperate situation.