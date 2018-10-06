Former Deputy Foreign Minister Sentenced to 2 Years on Bail
The specialised criminal court sentenced the former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs 2 Hristo Angelichin to 2 years on bail with 4 years of probation for malfeasance in office.
He was also charged with a fine of BGN 5,000.
The case against Hristo Angelichin was for insuffient control over the procedure for purchase of telephone switchboards in 12 Bulgarian embassies. According to the court, this caused damages of nearly BGN 420,000.
