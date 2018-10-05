Protest Against Quality of Repairs in Central Sofia

Residents of Sofia gathered on 5th of October to protest against repairs in the central city area. According to them, most repair works in Sofia are carried out with poor quality, giving as an example the repairs on Graf Ignatiev Street and adjacent spaces. The new appearance of the garden in front of the church of St. Sedmochislenitsi Church provoked a turbulent public reaction.

The protesters meet in front of Sofia Municipality. Their demand is to have more control, not only on the execution of the repairs, but also on the process of approval of the completed projects. They also want to hear the opinion of the people who will actually use the new infrastructure in the capital.

They want to have full access to information about prices and the materials. For example, on the site of Architecture and Urbanization, the tiles that are shown for the garden in front of the Church are not the ones that are placed during the repairs. They also fear that such tiles will be placed in the garden in front of “Crystal”.

Source: BNT