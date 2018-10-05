PM Borisov in Odessa: Bulgarians in Ukraine will Always be a Bridge for Cooperation between the Two Countries

October 5, 2018, Friday
Sofia. Ukrainian citizens of Bulgarian descent will always be a bridge for understanding and cooperation between the two countries, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the government press office said.
The Bulgarian prime minister stressed that the joint celebration of the Bolhrad high school’s anniversary shows the shared view about the importance of preserving the linguistic and cultural identity of the Bulgarian community in Ukraine. “We have to use this friendship to live better. The continuation of this policy is the best guarantee that our compatriots will continue to be a bridge of cooperation of the country with Bulgaria and the EU, as well as a factor for realisation of its European perspective,” the prime minister said.
The Ukrainian president thanked for the efforts of the Bulgarian government during the EU presidency in the context of the relations between the EU and Ukraine, including for the macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

Focus News Agency

