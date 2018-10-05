Bird Flu Detected in Manolsko Konare, Plovdiv

Business | October 5, 2018, Friday // 16:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bird Flu Detected in Manolsko Konare, Plovdiv

Sofia. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said it has registered a primary outbreak of avian influenza in a farm in the village of Manolsko Konare, Plovdiv region. A laboratory test report has confirmed the disease. The agency has ordered humane killing of all birds in the farm and disinfection. A 3-km protection area and a 10-km area of observation have been set up around the site. Transportation of birds and related products within and out of the protection and observation areas is prohibited. Daily clinical examinations are in place for poultry farms in the other villages within the protection area.

Focus News Agency

 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria