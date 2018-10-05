Bird Flu Detected in Manolsko Konare, Plovdiv

Sofia. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said it has registered a primary outbreak of avian influenza in a farm in the village of Manolsko Konare, Plovdiv region. A laboratory test report has confirmed the disease. The agency has ordered humane killing of all birds in the farm and disinfection. A 3-km protection area and a 10-km area of observation have been set up around the site. Transportation of birds and related products within and out of the protection and observation areas is prohibited. Daily clinical examinations are in place for poultry farms in the other villages within the protection area.

Focus News Agency