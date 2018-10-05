Wind Turbines Contribute to Climate Change

Wind turbines, designed as an alternative to fossil fuels, still contribute to climate change due to the way they redistribute heat and moisture in the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday, reports AFP

Researchers from Harvard University found that powering the entire United States with wind energy would cause a 0.54 degree Celsius ground temperature rise in the area where the turbines were located, and a 0.24C increase across the continental United States.

"Wind beats coal by any environmental measure, but that doesn't mean that its impacts are negligible," said David Keith, an engineering and public policy professor and senior author of the study, published in Joule.

By comparison, the average global temperature has risen by approximately one degree since the end of the 19th century.

