Bookings Underway for 4 and 5-star Hotels on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2019

Sofia. All 4- and 5-star hotels are fully booked as early as March, this is also happening for the season 2019, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova told Nova TV this morning. “For the first eight months of the year, we have 6.9 million foreign tourists, an increase of almost 6%. Alone for the key months of June, July and August, we have 4,480,000 foreign tourists, a 3.6% increase,” the minister said, adding that the figures were in line with the forecast 5% growth.

Romanians represented the largest share of foreign tourists in the summer and January-August in general, followed by Greeks and Germans. “We have many increases from different markets – the UK with 20%, Ukraine with 25%. A new market for us is the US, where we have 12% growth. From Norway we have 20% growth, also a new market for our country. France continues delivering increases of about 10%,” said Angelkova.

Focus News Agency